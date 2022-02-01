Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,500 shares, a growth of 111.9% from the December 31st total of 98,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 638,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37,149 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 7,297,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 242,265 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Reed’s by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 15,741 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Reed’s by 21,289.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 100,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Reed’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

REED stock opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. Reed’s has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 million. Reed’s had a negative net margin of 31.14% and a negative return on equity of 161.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Reed’s will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reed's

Reed’s, Inc engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

