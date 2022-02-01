Reef Price Reaches $0.0104 (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 1st. One Reef coin can currently be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Reef has a total market cap of $182.53 million and approximately $27.06 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Reef has traded 8% higher against the dollar.

Get Reef alerts:

Reef Coin Profile

Reef (REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 17,530,705,935 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Buying and Selling Reef

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

