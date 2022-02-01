Refinable Market Cap Hits $6.24 Million (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last week, Refinable has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One Refinable coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000394 BTC on exchanges. Refinable has a market capitalization of $6.24 million and approximately $650,865.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00051343 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,756.12 or 0.07149113 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,485.27 or 0.99827294 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00051467 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007054 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00053907 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

