Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,301,494 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,374,915 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Regions Financial worth $49,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RF. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,358,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,960,000 after purchasing an additional 33,515 shares during the period. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,053,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 278,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 10,602 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 79,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 47,316 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE RF opened at $22.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.86. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.18.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

