Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.17.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RLAY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Relay Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RLAY opened at $22.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.35. Relay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $51.98.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 306.80%. The company had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $796,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $230,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,101. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 127,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.