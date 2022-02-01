Rempart Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,840 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $203,585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,063 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,594,000. Ceera Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 52,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,198,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.11.

AAPL traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.66. 1,633,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,687,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

