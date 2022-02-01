Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,327,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,482 shares during the period. Domino’s Pizza makes up approximately 0.8% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.65% of Domino’s Pizza worth $633,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% in the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $452.63. 4,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,605. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $567.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $510.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $505.37. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.54.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $541.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $642.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $510.23.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.