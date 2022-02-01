Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 3,313.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,884,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,682,676 shares during the period. AstraZeneca accounts for about 0.5% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.22% of AstraZeneca worth $413,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 80.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 132.7% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,171,152. The stock has a market cap of $178.86 billion, a PE ratio of 90.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $64.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.38.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

AZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

