Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,030,433 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,241,000. Adobe accounts for about 0.8% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.22% of Adobe as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 23.7% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 20.7% during the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 115,221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $66,333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $2.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $531.82. 34,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,006,974. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.86 billion, a PE ratio of 53.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $575.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $613.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. UBS Group lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Atlantic Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $664.36.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,312 shares of company stock worth $8,963,692. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

