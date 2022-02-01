Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 485,100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.11% of Netflix worth $296,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Netflix from $720.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $541.94.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $16.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $443.19. 261,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,083,100. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $564.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $583.63. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.46 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total value of $4,720,326.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,742 shares of company stock worth $11,391,796. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

