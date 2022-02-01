Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,621,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 219,600 shares during the period. VeriSign comprises approximately 1.2% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.16% of VeriSign worth $947,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in VeriSign by 120.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 62,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,811,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 1.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 322,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $66,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 3.1% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in VeriSign by 8.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.88. 3,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,861. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.60 and a fifty-two week high of $257.03. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $237.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.34.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $2,573,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $289,495.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,168 shares of company stock worth $11,109,279 over the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

