Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,518,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,700 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada comprises 0.8% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.36% of Franco-Nevada worth $587,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,261,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,343,572,000 after buying an additional 1,300,763 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,069,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,263,000 after buying an additional 679,579 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 778,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,934,000 after buying an additional 541,551 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FNV shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.50.

Shares of FNV stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.21. 32,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,980. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.62 and a fifty-two week high of $163.79. The company has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.28.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.24%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.