Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.08 Billion Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,640,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,540,400 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up about 2.7% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Novo Nordisk A/S worth $2,077,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVO traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.27. 35,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,187. The company has a market capitalization of $238.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $66.59 and a 1-year high of $117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.44 and a 200 day moving average of $103.21.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

