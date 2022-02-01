Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $260.29 Million Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,999,009 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 318,231 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.26% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $260,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,249 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 179.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,575 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,257 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 476,214 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,594,000 after buying an additional 38,163 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JAZZ. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.33.

In related news, EVP Kim Sablich sold 2,748 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $371,007.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,748 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.66, for a total transaction of $827,709.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,110 shares of company stock worth $1,276,050 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ stock traded up $3.56 on Tuesday, hitting $142.47. 4,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.58. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $189.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. The company had revenue of $838.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.98 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

