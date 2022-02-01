Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $262.71 Million Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 6,658.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,020,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.52% of DocuSign worth $262,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in DocuSign by 24.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in DocuSign by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,923 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in DocuSign by 1,435.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,278,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,455 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,245,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,649,000 after acquiring an additional 659,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,762,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,399,000 after acquiring an additional 636,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $1,779,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $1,634,974.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,247 shares of company stock valued at $13,991,548. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DocuSign stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,912,544. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.06 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.99.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DocuSign from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush cut DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.72.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

