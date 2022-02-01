Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $292.04 Million Stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 922,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.19% of Upstart worth $292,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPST. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Upstart by 188.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,192 shares in the last quarter. Kuvari Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the second quarter worth about $81,164,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Upstart by 54.7% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,521,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,986,000 after acquiring an additional 538,016 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Upstart by 106.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,570,000 after acquiring an additional 522,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Upstart by 49.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,918,000 after acquiring an additional 468,613 shares in the last quarter. 51.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Upstart news, SVP Paul Gu sold 39,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.94, for a total transaction of $9,552,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.96, for a total transaction of $159,720,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,662,868 shares of company stock valued at $331,981,514. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UPST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST traded up $4.02 on Tuesday, hitting $113.03. The company had a trading volume of 101,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,413,197. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.61. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $401.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.34.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $228.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.46 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

