Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $303.41 Million Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,411,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 103,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.00% of Incyte worth $303,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the second quarter worth about $58,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 31.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 42.1% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INCY shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

Shares of Incyte stock traded up $1.33 on Tuesday, hitting $75.66. 26,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,862,439. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.74. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $61.91 and a one year high of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $812.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.16 million. Incyte had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 22.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 350,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.51 per share, with a total value of $25,052,241.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

