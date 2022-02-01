Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $329.13 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 289.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,485 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 91,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $329,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 35.1% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,976,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $717,000. BloombergSen Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the third quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 45,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,180,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 30.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,226.82.

GOOG stock traded down $13.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,700.00. 29,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,154. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,833.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,827.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,850.93 and a twelve month high of $3,037.00.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,726,074.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total value of $23,810,064.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,903 shares of company stock worth $417,746,507 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

