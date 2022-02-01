Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $359.73 Million Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,414,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.35% of GlaxoSmithKline worth $359,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter valued at $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 104.4% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 11.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE GSK traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.98. 134,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,554,705. The stock has a market cap of $121.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.55. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

