Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $452.58 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 231.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,625,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,021,673 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up 0.6% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.20% of Coca-Cola worth $452,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,527,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,588,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940,364 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 269,857,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,159,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,718 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,328,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,124,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,878 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,346 shares of company stock worth $18,595,725 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.31. The company had a trading volume of 301,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,293,786. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $260.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.51. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $48.18 and a twelve month high of $61.45.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Guggenheim raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.19.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

