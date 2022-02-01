Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $465.37 Million Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 294.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,774,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,070,043 shares during the period. Airbnb comprises about 0.6% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.44% of Airbnb worth $465,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Airbnb by 119.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,075,000 after acquiring an additional 106,844 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 38.6% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 10,781 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 153.3% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after acquiring an additional 74,312 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 39.9% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 7.1% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 818,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,339,000 after acquiring an additional 53,962 shares during the period. 31.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Gordon Haskett cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.94 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $154.50. 39,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,461,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.71 and a 52 week high of $219.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.93.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 116.56% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total value of $7,195,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,192,873 shares of company stock worth $217,433,400. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

