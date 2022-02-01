Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $509.02 Million Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,563,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 115,200 shares during the period. Abiomed accounts for about 0.7% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.44% of Abiomed worth $509,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 2.2% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 22,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,377,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 7.7% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 70,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 0.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,582,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 93.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abiomed from $269.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.50.

In other Abiomed news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total transaction of $359,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total value of $5,078,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,750 shares of company stock worth $6,757,718. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $297.24. 2,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,915. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.32, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.29. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $261.27 and a fifty-two week high of $379.30.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

