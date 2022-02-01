Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $552.63 Million Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,265,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,700 shares during the period. Hershey comprises about 0.7% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.59% of Hershey worth $552,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,295,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,896,000 after purchasing an additional 118,609 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Hershey by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,908,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,320,000 after acquiring an additional 172,102 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hershey by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,979,000 after acquiring an additional 69,690 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hershey by 0.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,418,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,347,000 after acquiring an additional 14,147 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Hershey by 110.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,676 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded down $1.08 on Tuesday, hitting $195.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,397. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $143.58 and a twelve month high of $202.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.80. The company has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total transaction of $26,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total transaction of $879,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,279 shares of company stock worth $5,351,797 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.70.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

