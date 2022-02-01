Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $559.02 Million Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,028,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 81,600 shares during the quarter. United Therapeutics accounts for approximately 0.7% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.72% of United Therapeutics worth $559,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,199,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $753,476,000 after buying an additional 92,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in United Therapeutics by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,589,000 after buying an additional 77,964 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 542.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 843,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,681,000 after purchasing an additional 712,117 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 709,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,385,000 after acquiring an additional 45,260 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 702,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,593,000 after acquiring an additional 77,919 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $616,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $1,233,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,126 shares of company stock valued at $12,634,066 over the last three months. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UTHR stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.71. 1,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,454. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.63. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $155.71 and a 12 month high of $218.38. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

See Also: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.