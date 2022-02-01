Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,593,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,528,369 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.41% of Dropbox worth $280,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,820,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 566.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,529,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,679,000 after buying an additional 1,300,119 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,070,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,067,000 after buying an additional 63,969 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 375.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 46,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,812,000. 61.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DBX traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.16. The stock had a trading volume of 79,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,501,508. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.63 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of -80.38 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.09.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.72 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $59,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $86,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,219 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,418. 23.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Dropbox in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

