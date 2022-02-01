Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 46.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,582,460 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,129,500 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 0.6% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.32% of QUALCOMM worth $462,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,215 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,046,000 after purchasing an additional 24,517 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 40.7% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,533 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,229 shares of company stock worth $8,058,506 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.59.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $173.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,885,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.66 and a 200-day moving average of $155.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

