Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $306.65 Million in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 882,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,654,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.09% of Mastercard as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,007,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $1,451,000. Trek Financial LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 19.4% during the third quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 30.6% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.1% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $4.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $391.23. 67,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,458,601. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $306.00 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $384.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.48.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.24.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total value of $31,345,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 662,938 shares of company stock worth $220,493,126 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

