Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,047,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,950 shares during the period. Molina Healthcare makes up about 0.7% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.51% of Molina Healthcare worth $555,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $287.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,448. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.77. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.81 and a 1-year high of $328.11.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $91,503.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MOH. Mizuho raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.69.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.