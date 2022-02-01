Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,251,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 986,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.43% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $356,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 364.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 40,996 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,911,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,450,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $510,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HZNP traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $94.19. 8,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,603,622. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.71 and a 200 day moving average of $105.28. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $70.35 and a twelve month high of $120.54. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.49 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.23.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total transaction of $9,185,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 30,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total value of $3,410,190.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,255 shares of company stock worth $24,106,706 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

