Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 860,900 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 39.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,040,500 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 860,900 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 0.5% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.11% of Walmart worth $423,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,332,067 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,520,449,000 after purchasing an additional 843,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,872,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,247 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,803,608 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,856,565,000 after purchasing an additional 983,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,037,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,340,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,360 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,330,675.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,904,555. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.65.

WMT traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.75. 108,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,951,224. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.87. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $387.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

