Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,382,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 339,522 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Caterpillar worth $265,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $204.02. 74,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,189,007. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.02 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $110.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.35.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

