Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,999,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188,711 shares during the period. Moderna makes up about 1.0% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.49% of Moderna worth $769,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 263.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,949,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,997,000 after purchasing an additional 112,251 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,224,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,563,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $171.97. 104,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,527,237. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $117.34 and a one year high of $497.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.38.
In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $3,013,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 374,000 shares of company stock valued at $96,510,230 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Argus decreased their price target on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.00.
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
