Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,999,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188,711 shares during the period. Moderna makes up about 1.0% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.49% of Moderna worth $769,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 263.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,949,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,997,000 after purchasing an additional 112,251 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,224,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,563,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $171.97. 104,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,527,237. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $117.34 and a one year high of $497.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.38.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $3,013,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 374,000 shares of company stock valued at $96,510,230 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Argus decreased their price target on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

