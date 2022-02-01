Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 262,913 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,914,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,913 shares during the quarter. Monster Beverage comprises 0.8% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.31% of Monster Beverage worth $614,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,247,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,136,000 after buying an additional 140,676 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,008,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,415,000 after purchasing an additional 311,822 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,983,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,644,000 after purchasing an additional 321,813 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,698,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,643,000 after acquiring an additional 718,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,810,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,818,000 after acquiring an additional 255,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

MNST traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $85.73. The company had a trading volume of 17,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,302. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $80.92 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.56. The company has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.56.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.