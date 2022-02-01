Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 35,815 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,364,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,815 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.60% of CrowdStrike worth $335,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in CrowdStrike by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $780,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,018.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,040,000 after buying an additional 106,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.83, for a total transaction of $241,566.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.25, for a total transaction of $1,416,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,785 shares of company stock worth $32,067,305. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.07.

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $180.76. The stock had a trading volume of 46,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,092,789. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.17 and a beta of 1.38. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.02 and a 12 month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

