Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 361,874 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,537,862 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 361,874 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.55% of F5 Networks worth $305,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 64.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 41.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FFIV traded down $3.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.05. 6,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,992. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $174.34 and a one year high of $249.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.11. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $687.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.69.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 7,975 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total value of $1,758,726.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,867 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $416,602.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,251 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,949 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

