Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 535,000 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,547,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 535,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.55% of Exelixis worth $370,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at $511,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Exelixis by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in Exelixis by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 89,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 39,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Exelixis by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,346. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average of $18.79. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $25.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.89.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $328.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $828,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $352,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,236 shares of company stock worth $2,337,396. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.18.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO.

