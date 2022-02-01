Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,059,889 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 526,395 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.65% of Fortinet worth $309,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 19.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,746,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,207,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,272,913,000 after purchasing an additional 226,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fortinet by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,252,191,000 after purchasing an additional 66,806 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,868,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $835,983,000 after purchasing an additional 100,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 2.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $639,583,000 after purchasing an additional 66,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FTNT. Raymond James increased their target price on Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Fortinet from $335.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen raised their target price on Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.73.

NASDAQ FTNT traded down $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $295.82. 11,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,674,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $321.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.97. The company has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.53 and a 1-year high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total value of $716,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,637,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,777 shares of company stock valued at $5,490,561. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

