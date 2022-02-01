Renault (RNO) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Renault (EPA: RNO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/31/2022 – Renault was given a new €40.00 ($44.94) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/28/2022 – Renault was given a new €40.00 ($44.94) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/26/2022 – Renault was given a new €46.00 ($51.69) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/25/2022 – Renault was given a new €32.00 ($35.96) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/24/2022 – Renault was given a new €62.00 ($69.66) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/19/2022 – Renault was given a new €44.00 ($49.44) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

1/19/2022 – Renault was given a new €40.00 ($44.94) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/18/2022 – Renault was given a new €49.00 ($55.06) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/10/2022 – Renault was given a new €42.00 ($47.19) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/5/2022 – Renault was given a new €62.00 ($69.66) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/9/2021 – Renault was given a new €40.00 ($44.94) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

12/6/2021 – Renault was given a new €62.00 ($69.66) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

EPA:RNO traded up €0.35 ($0.39) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €34.92 ($39.23). 1,360,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Renault SA has a twelve month low of €73.71 ($82.82) and a twelve month high of €100.70 ($113.15). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €31.70 and a 200 day moving average of €31.60.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

