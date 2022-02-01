renDOGE (RENDOGE) Market Capitalization Achieves $388,237.39

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 1st. renDOGE has a market cap of $388,237.39 and $21,460.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renDOGE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, renDOGE has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get renDOGE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00050706 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,791.22 or 0.07170224 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,804.89 or 0.99683866 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00051834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00054157 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006692 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE was first traded on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for renDOGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renDOGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.