Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Performance Food Group’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PFGC)

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Performance Food Group in a research note issued on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the food distribution company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.69. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Performance Food Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

PFGC stock opened at $42.19 on Tuesday. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $59.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 127.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.56.

In other Performance Food Group news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $51,242.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 2,989 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $149,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,130 shares of company stock valued at $662,977 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 440.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,209 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 286.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,147 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

