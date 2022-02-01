Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Synchrony Financial’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Synchrony Financial in a research report issued on Sunday, January 30th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.83. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stephens cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $42.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $33.99 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.07. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 143.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

