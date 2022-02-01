Revomon Price Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (REVO)

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Revomon has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Revomon coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Revomon has a market cap of $9.76 million and approximately $844,789.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00050588 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,791.78 or 0.07196320 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,730.68 or 0.99835239 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00051918 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00054018 BTC.

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using U.S. dollars.

