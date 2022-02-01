Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Position Raised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 172.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,905,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,837,108 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 5.78% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $37,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 149,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 16,806 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,361,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,907,000 after buying an additional 26,325 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RYTM. Morgan Stanley lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.31. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $35.44.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

