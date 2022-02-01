Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Short Interest Update

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the December 31st total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 831,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

RMNI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Roth Capital raised shares of Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Rimini Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rimini Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

In other Rimini Street news, EVP Brian Slepko sold 30,991 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $192,454.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard Brossard sold 28,200 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $192,606.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,103,598 shares of company stock worth $6,809,426 over the last ninety days. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMNI. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 7,309 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 755.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 13,190 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 205.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 42,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 4,376.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 678,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 663,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RMNI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.20. The company had a trading volume of 537,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,733. The firm has a market cap of $452.07 million, a P/E ratio of -16.77, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.67. Rimini Street has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $11.52.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $95.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.90 million. Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that Rimini Street will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

