Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Up 18.4% This Week

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $5.37 million and approximately $78,993.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00105418 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00017781 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

