Robert E. Price Sells 10,000 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $708,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of PSMT stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.81. 110,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,348. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.91 and a fifty-two week high of $104.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.10.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $975.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.86 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in PriceSmart in the third quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the second quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 52.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of PriceSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

