Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Director Scott D. Sandell Sells 2,082 Shares

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,082 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $29,606.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HOOD stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.65. The company had a trading volume of 29,107,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,774,523. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.37.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.09% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The company had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.64 million. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOOD. Atlantic Securities downgraded Robinhood Markets from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.49.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

