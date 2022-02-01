Robust Token Price Hits $20.45 (RBT)

Robust Token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. During the last seven days, Robust Token has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Robust Token has a market cap of $704,949.10 and $231.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Robust Token coin can now be purchased for $20.45 or 0.00052725 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00050588 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,791.78 or 0.07196320 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,730.68 or 0.99835239 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00051918 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00054018 BTC.

Robust Token Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 92,414 coins and its circulating supply is 34,464 coins. Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Robust Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robust Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Robust Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Robust Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

