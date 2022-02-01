Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 2,636 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,689 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,615 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 32,119 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,525,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,488 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $271.99 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $237.92 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $283.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.43.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

