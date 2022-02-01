Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 2,674 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WST. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 38.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,262,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $453,413,000 after acquiring an additional 353,917 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,338,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,917,009,000 after acquiring an additional 325,327 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at $108,087,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 79.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,064,000 after buying an additional 250,453 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,531,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $766,518,000 after buying an additional 190,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of WST opened at $393.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $421.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $425.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.23. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.85 and a 1 year high of $475.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

